Mizoram government to recruit 350 police personnel, launch Rs 35 crore urban safety project

Mizoram Home Minister K Sapdanga on May 25 announced that the state government will soon launch a recruitment drive for 350 police personnel and 94 home guards, while also unveiling a major urban safety initiative aimed at protecting Aizawl from landslides and flooding.

Speaking at a party programme in Aizawl, the Home Minister said the state government would recruit 150 unarmed constables and 200 armed police personnel through a transparent selection process similar to last year’s recruitment exercise.

Sapdanga said the government has already issued a recruitment notification for 94 Mizoram Home Guard (MRHG) personnel. However, he clarified that the current recruitment drive would be open only to male candidates as the women’s quota has already been filled.

The minister stated that recruitment would be strictly based on merit, discipline and physical fitness, adding that candidates must have passed Class 10 to be eligible.

He also cautioned against political recommendations and nepotism, stressing that no candidate would secure a job through outside influence.

“Selection will be based entirely on merit. Those wishing to help their preferred candidates should instead support them in their physical fitness training,” Sapdanga said.

According to the minister, the home guard recruits would initially be appointed for a period of three years, subject to extension or termination as per existing rules.

Apart from the recruitment announcement, Sapdanga, who also holds the Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation portfolio, unveiled details of the government’s ambitious Mission Urban Drain (MUD) project.

The Rs 35 crore initiative aims to strengthen urban safety infrastructure in Aizawl by addressing recurring landslides, drainage congestion and urban flooding.

He said consultancy firms have already completed surveys for the project, and development works are planned across 44 locations covering all 40 constituencies in the capital city.

The project will initially focus on vulnerable and landslide-prone areas in Aizawl before being expanded to other district headquarters in the state.

The government also plans to prepare a master drainage map for Aizawl city to avoid duplication of drainage works and ensure proper urban planning.

Sapdanga said the new drainage infrastructure would be designed with strict engineering standards and would systematically channel wastewater from local drains into larger urban drainage networks.

He further stated that wherever feasible, the tops of major drains would be covered and converted into roads, pathways or stairways to improve mobility in densely populated and hilly areas.

The Mizoram government has set a target to complete the urban safety infrastructure project by 2033.