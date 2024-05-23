Mizoram Police have responded to social media claims regarding the challenges faced by Mizo housemaids working abroad, specifically denying allegations of government inaction in the case of three Mizo girls sent to Syria.

In a statement issued on May 23, the police clarified that accusations of negligence in the case of the girls, who were reportedly sent illegally to Syria by E&K Agency, Vaivakawn on November 6, 2022, are unfounded and regrettable.

Mizoram Police detailed several measures taken to ensure the safe repatriation of the housemaids. According to a press release issued on May 1, 2024, efforts have been ongoing to rescue the girls. The government has maintained regular communication with the Indian Embassy in Syria through emails and phone calls, keeping updated on their status. The housemaids have been contacted multiple times to address their grievances and inform them of the efforts being made for their safe return.

The Indian Embassy reported a meeting with Syria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on May 19, 2024, resulting in a legal notice being served to the girls' employers. Initially, the Syrian Placement Agency demanded $2,500 per housemaid for early repatriation, based on contract terms. However, intervention by the Indian Embassy and Syrian authorities led the agency to agree to arrange replacements. The Indian Embassy confirmed that the Dubai Placement Agency is collaborating with its Syrian counterpart to find replacements, with exit visas to be issued once legal formalities are completed. Despite delays caused by Syria's volatile political situation, repatriation procedures are in advanced stages.

The police emphasised that Mizoram's Chief Minister and Home Minister are closely monitoring the situation. Under their guidance, another Mizo woman, Miss Lalkhumtiri, was successfully brought home from Dubai on May 9, 2024.

The state government has assureed continuous monitoring and communication with all relevant parties, committed to ensuring the safe return of the three Mizo girls to Mizoram as soon as possible.