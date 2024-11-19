A criminal case has been registered against Raphael Lalrinmawia- a self styled leader of a group called Mizo Defence League for his alleged hate speech against Meiteis residing in Mizoram.

Lalrinmawia had allegedly threatened and asked the Meiteis to leave Mizoram by December, during a candlelight vigil organized on the night of November 15 to commemorate the deaths of Zo Ethnics in Jiribam District, Manipur in the hands of Central Forces and Meitei militants.

An FIR was lodged at Aizawl Police Station on November 18, 2024 u/s 196/351(3)/353(1)/(b)/(c) of BNS; as the alleged discriminatory statement was regarded prejudicial to maintenance of communal harmony and could disturb the public peace.

Meanwhile, the Government of Mizoram on November 16 had issued a statement

requesting the public to refrain from actions which can instigate communal incidents within Mizoram in connection with the recent Manipur conflict.

The Government also stayed that it will continue to take steps to ensure the safety and security of people from outside the state, in particular those from the state of Manipur.

Furthermore, the Government statement highlighted that it will continue to take steps for the safety of Mizos living outside Mizoram, especially students and workers in Manipur.

Also read: Republican Party of India (Athawale) files zero FIR in Delhi against perpetrators of Jiribam hostage killings