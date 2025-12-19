Mizoram police report: 1,764 cases registered in Aizawl district, 91.7% conviction rate

A total of 1,764 criminal cases have been registered in Aizawl district from January to December 17, police said on December 18, with theft and burglary accounting for the majority of offences.

Speaking to reporters, Aizawl SP Zosangliana said that 1,176 cases—about 66 per cent of the total—were related to theft and burglary. “A total of 2,000 offenders have been arrested in these criminal cases,” he added.

Of all cases registered, investigations have been completed and chargesheets submitted in 1,009 cases, while 421 cases are still under investigation and 333 are yet to be fully investigated. The police reported a conviction rate of 91.7 per cent.

Regarding murder cases, the SP said 11 such cases have been registered in Aizawl district this year, with investigations completed in 10 cases and one case still being probed.

In drug-related crimes, the Aizawl district police registered 32 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and arrested 36 individuals.

The district also reported 158 cases of unnatural deaths during the same period, including 30 suicides, 36 drug overdoses, 12 drownings, and 78 accidental deaths.

SP Zosangliana emphasised that the police remain committed to maintaining law and order and ensuring the safety and security of residents in Aizawl district.