Mizoram police on March 7 rescued up to 17 exotic wildlife species, including four spider monkeys and 13 birds, that are suspected to have been smuggled through Myanmar, as per reports.

Two people have been taken into custody by the police: a driver aged 29 and a minor boy. Both of these individuals are Mizoram residents.

The caged exotic wildlife species were rescued from a vehicle in the Khawzawl district on March 6 night, according to Mizoram police on March 7.

On March 7, Mizoram police told the media that a team from Khawzawl police conducted random checks at Tualpui Junction on the Khawzawl to Rabung road and found and seized 17 exotic wildlife species, including 13 different species of birds and four monkeys, that were thought to have been smuggled through Myanmar in one vehicle.

According to Chhuanthanga, the superintendent of police for Khawzawl district, they stopped the Tara Sumo at Tualpui Junction around 9 p.m. on March 6 and discovered several cages on the back side of the vehicle.

Nine Hornbill birds, four spider monkeys, and other birds filled the entire vehicle with exotic animals. In order to properly identify the species, we have contacted the forest department, he stated.

Chhuanthanga says that the animals are smuggled through Myanmar from Thailand, Laos, and Vietnam. There are markets near Delhi where each animal or bird can cost up to 7 crore.

The arrested individuals informed us that they received more than one crore rupees for the shipment. They were instructed to transport the wildlife species first to Guwahati. They needed to go up to New Delhi taking the wild backwoods courses rather than principal streets," he said.

Chhuanthanga stated that during their interrogation, the arrested individuals revealed that there are individuals in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh who love to own such exotic species and keep them as pets.

Also read : Manipur: Four poachers apprehended in Nongmaiching Reserved Forest; huge arms and ammunition seized