Mizoram police rescue five women, including minors, from Uttarakhand sex trafficking ring; six arrested

Five women from Mizoram, including two minors, were rescued from an alleged sex trafficking network operating under the cover of a spa business in Rudrapur, following a joint operation by Mizoram Police, the state Women and Child Development Department, and Uttarakhand Police.

Six people, including the alleged mastermind and owner of the spa, have been arrested in connection with the case, according to Mizoram Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) H Ramthlengliana.

The case came to light after a survivor escaped from the facility and lodged an FIR at the All Women Police Station in Aizawl on May 1.

According to the complaint, the woman and one of her friends were promised jobs at a salon and spa in Rudrapur with a monthly salary of Rs 20,000. The accused allegedly arranged and paid for their travel to Uttarakhand in October last year.

After reaching the spa, however, the women were allegedly forced into prostitution. The survivor stated that they were told “extra services” for clients were compulsory if they wanted to receive their wages.

The complaint further alleged that the victims were made to attend to between three and nine customers daily. They were also reportedly forced to consume alcohol and intoxicating substances before meeting clients.

Despite being exploited, the women allegedly never received their promised salaries. Money was reportedly deducted for food, accommodation and travel expenses, while they were given only around Rs 500 per month for personal use.

The survivor also claimed that attempts to leave the premises were prevented, with the facility allegedly kept locked to stop them from escaping.

On April 4, the women reportedly managed to flee by breaking the gate lock with tools. They returned to Aizawl three days later and later approached the police.

Following the FIR, Mizoram Police registered a case under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956 and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. A Special Investigation Team led by the SDPO of Aizawl South was formed to investigate the matter.

Police later received information that more Mizo women were still trapped in the network. A joint team from Mizoram Police and the Women and Child Development Department travelled to Uttarakhand on May 4 and conducted a raid at the spa in coordination with Rudrapur Police the following day.

During the operation, five Mizo women, including two minors, were rescued from the establishment.

Police said another case has also been registered in Rudrapur. Among those arrested are the spa owner, the alleged mastermind, his Mizo woman aide and another female associate.

The rescued women are currently under the care of the Child Welfare Committee in Rudrapur, where they are receiving medical treatment and trauma counselling.

Officials said efforts are underway to bring the rescued women back to Mizoram, while further legal action against those involved in the trafficking network is continuing.