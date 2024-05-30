Mizoram police intercepted a vehicle at the Kanhmun police check post and rescued 24 exotic animals, including snakes, turtles, and monkeys. The incident unfolded on May 30 when officials halted a vehicle owned and operated by Chawngthanmawi, a resident of Tripura's Amapur district.

According to a statement by Lalbiakthanga Khiangte, Inspector General of Police and Chief Public Relations Officer of Mizoram Police, officers at the Kanhmun Police check post discovered the exotic animals concealed inside a maxi cab travelling between Aizawl and Agartala. Upon inspection, they found 18 snakes, four turtles, and two monkeys stashed within the vehicle.

Upon interrogation, the driver revealed that he had been directed by an individual named Binoi Molsom, also known as Sanga Molsom, to transport the exotic animals from Zodin Bus Stand in Aizawl, Mizoram, to the Zo Sumo Travels Counter in Samuli Bazar, Agartala, Tripura. Subsequently, Binoi Molsom was located and apprehended by the police.

The rescued animals were handed over to the Range Officer of the Kanhmun Forest Department in Mizoram for further legal proceedings.