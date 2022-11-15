In a joint operation against drugs, Assam Rifles along with a team of and Excise & Narcotics department Aizawl recovered 1,98,000 Pseudoephedrine Tablets worth Rs 11,88,000 in general area Dinthar of Aizawl.

The operation was carried out by a joint team of Assam Rifles and Excise and Narcotics department, Aizawl based on specific information.

A Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) was launched by a joint team of the Aizawl Battalion and Excise and Narcotics department, and a huge consignment of 198000 Pseudoephedrine tablets are recovered.

The entire consignment was seized in situ and four individuals were taken into custody by the joint team.

Pseudoephedrine is one of the controlled substances in India and these substances are also known as precursor substances.

Notably, these are the chemicals that can be used for the manufacturing of narcotics drugs and psychotropic substances.