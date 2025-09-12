Mizoram police seize 118g heroin, arrest two near Myanmar border

Mizoram’s Excise and Narcotics Department on September 12 confirmed the arrest of two people, including a woman, for allegedly carrying 118.3 grams of heroin in Champhai district, close to the Myanmar border.

The duo was taken into custody on September 11 and booked under multiple provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. Officials said the arrests highlight the continuing challenge of drug trafficking in the state’s border areas.

The department, working with state police and the Young Mizo Association (YMA), has intensified its crackdown on smuggling and addiction through Operation Jericho, launched on September 1.

The campaign has involved patrolling towns and villages, rounding up addicts and peddlers, and targeting routes used by smugglers.

Authorities have also extended awareness and enforcement efforts to villages along the Myanmar border in Champhai district, an area often used as a transit point for narcotics.