Mizoram police seized 40 barrels of white powder, believed to be caffeine and suspected to be intended for methamphetamine production. The total weight of the seized items was 3,000 kg, with an estimated value of Rs. 45,00,000. Each barrel weighed 25 kg.

The police on duty at Champhai Police Station, Chalbawiha Junction, Khankawn Police Check Gate intercepted an Ashok Leyland truck (B/R No. MZ-O1K-5785), driven by Emmanuel (22), a resident of Melbuk, Champhai.

The seized caffeine, suspected to be intended for methamphetamine production, was owned by Lalthianghlima (31) of Kanar locality, Champhai, and Zonunsangi (30) of Bethel Veng, Champhai.

Both individuals were arrested, and Champhai PS Case No. 43/25 dated 23.03.2025, under sections 25A/29 of the NDPS Act, was registered.

On the morning of March 20, a joint operation by the Lunglei District Special Branch (DSB) and 92 Bn BSF (Advance Party), Lunglei, led to the seizure of 259 grams of heroin worth Rs. 8 lakhs and the apprehension of four individuals.

The arrested individuals were identified as Lalianmawia (36), son of Roneiha, from Saikhum Leilet, Falam district, Myanmar; K. Lalchhanhima (63), son of Rammawia, from Durtlang, Aizawl; Lalhriatluanga (28), son of Vanthanga(L), from Singai, Myanmar; and Lalhmingliani (46), daughter of Lalfamkima, from Zotlang, Lunglei.

A case under the Foreigners Act has also been registered in the matter.