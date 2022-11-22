Aizawl police at Zonuam outpost received reliable inputs of contraband drugs stashed by unknown persons on the roadside along MZU (Mizoram University) road.

Acting on the information, a police team and two civilian witnesses rushed to the spot and conducted a thorough search in the area on the night of November 21 and recovered a big sack containing 22 black polythene parcels hidden in the bushes.

The 22 black polythene parcels were found hidden some 12 metres down from the main road. Upon checking the contents of the parcels, a total 215 soap cases of heroin, weighing 2.76 kgs were unearthed.

It is estimated that the recovered and seized contraband drugs are valued at Rs 13.8 crore in the international market.

The case has been registered at the Vaivakawn Police Station u/s 21(c)/28/29 ND&PS Act and thorough investigation is in progress to trace the source and consignee(s) of the seized contraband.

Continuing its relentless efforts against the drug menace, Assam Rifles along with a team of and Excise & Narcotics department Aizawl recovered 1,98,000 Pseudoephedrine Tablets worth Rs 11,88,000 in general area Dinthar of Aizawl.

The operation was carried out by a joint team of Assam Rifles and Excise and Narcotics department, Aizawl based on specific information.

A Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) was launched by a joint team of the Aizawl Battalion and Excise and Narcotics department, and a huge consignment of 198000 Pseudoephedrine tablets are recovered.

The entire consignment was seized in situ and four individuals were taken into custody by the joint team.

Pseudoephedrine is one of the controlled substances in India and these substances are also known as precursor substances.