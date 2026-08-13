Mizoram Police seize drugs worth over Rs 2.41 crore, arrest four

Mizoram Police, in joint operations with Assam Rifles, have seized heroin and ganja worth more than Rs 2.41 crore and arrested four people in Saitual district over the past five days, officials said on August 13.

The latest seizure was made on Thursday when a team of Saitual police and Assam Rifles intercepted a truck and recovered 868 grams of heroin concealed in 73 soap cases. The contraband, estimated to be worth around Rs 1.74 crore, was allegedly being transported in the vehicle.

Police arrested the truck driver, Monwar Singh Barbhuiya, and his helper, Abdul Kayum Munna. Both are residents of Cachar district in Assam.

A case has been registered at Saitual police station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigation is under way.

In another operation at Keifang on August 10, authorities recovered 292 grams of heroin valued at Rs 58.40 lakh from Vungngailun, a resident of Henglep in Manipur. He was allegedly transporting the drugs in a vehicle from Manipur towards Aizawl.

Vungngailun was also booked under the NDPS Act.

Earlier, on August 9, a joint operation by Ngopa Police and Assam Rifles at Tuisa Road in Kawlbem village led to the seizure of 18.52 kg of ganja worth Rs 9.26 lakh.

The ganja was allegedly found in the possession of Samuel Lalruatpuia, a resident of Kawlbem in Saitual district.

Police said further investigation into the seizures and alleged trafficking network is continuing.