Mizoram Police seize drugs worth over Rs 8 crore in three operations, four arrested

Mizoram Police have seized heroin and methamphetamine tablets valued at more than Rs 8 crore in three separate anti-narcotics operations carried out in Champhai and Aizawl, leading to the arrest of four people, including a Myanmar national.

According to an official statement issued on Monday, the biggest haul was made by the Champhai Special Task Force (STF), which intercepted a truck travelling from Champhai towards Aizawl on August 1.

During a search of the vehicle, police recovered 9.79 kg of methamphetamine tablets packed in 10 bundles. The contraband has an estimated market value of Rs 7.83 crore.

The truck driver, identified as 32-year-old Vanlalruatsaka, a resident of Melbuk village in Champhai district, was arrested. A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigation is underway.

Earlier the same day, the Champhai STF intercepted a maxicab at the Khankawn check gate and recovered 118 grams of heroin worth approximately Rs 23.6 lakh from the possession of Vanlalmuana, a 27-year-old resident of Shanmyo village in Myanmar's Tahan region.

The accused was booked under the NDPS Act as well as provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act.

In another operation on August 1, a team from the Special Narcotics Police Station (SNPS) in Aizawl seized 241.21 grams of heroin concealed in 20 soap cases at Zemabawk on the outskirts of the state capital.

Police said the heroin was allegedly being transported in a pickup truck by two suspected traffickers identified as Hussain Ahmed Laskar (23) and Noor Ahmed Laskar (34), both residents of Assam's Cachar district.

The two were arrested on the spot and booked under the NDPS Act, 1985.

Police said investigations are continuing to identify the source and intended destination of the seized narcotics and to determine whether the accused are linked to a larger drug trafficking network operating along the India-Myanmar border.