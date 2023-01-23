Mizoram Police on January 23 said it has seized 50 soap cases containing 625 grams of heroin worth Rs 3.4 crore in the state's Champhai district.

The seizure was made after a team of police detained one truck carrying empty cooking gas cylinders.

Upon searching the truck which was coming heading towards Silchar from Ngopa in the Champhai district, the police recovered the drugs and apprehended the driver.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered at Vairengte Police Station for further legal action.

Besides this, Assam Police also arrested two persons with drugs from Harmati in the Nagaon district of Assam on January 22 night.

In a joint operation, the police team seized around 1.78 grams of drugs stored in 10 containers from a house in Harmati.

The arrested persons have been identified as Mehra Khatun and Rafiqul Islam.

On January 21, in yet another successful crackdown on drug trafficking in the state of Assam, Guwahati city police had seized 101 kg of Marijuana from a truck in the Jorabat area.

Guwahati Joint Commissioner of Police, Partha Sarthi Mahanta along with a team of city police intercepted a truck at Jorabat during a Naka check and found a huge consignment of drugs hidden inside the vehicle.

During the search operation, it was learned that the truck was coming from Tripura with the seized consignment and was on its way to North India.

As per police estimates, the market value of the seized marijuana is estimated to be around Rs 1 crore.

The police also arrested two persons in this regard and further investigation was initiated to find any linkages to the case.

Also read: Mizoram: Pawl Kut festival celebrated in Aizawl, CM Zoramthanga appeals children to cherish Mizo Culture