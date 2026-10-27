Mizoram Police seize drugs worth Rs 77 crore, arrest 29 in September
Mizoram Police seized narcotics worth Rs 77.15 crore and arrested 29 people in September. The force sought stronger action and public cooperation to curb drug trafficking.
- Methamphetamine haul weighed 78.75 kg and was valued at Rs 62.99 crore
- Morphine consignment weighed 8.11 kg, carrying an estimated Rs 8.11 crore value
- Heroin recovered weighed 2.92 kg and carried Rs 5.84 crore valuation
Mizoram Police seized narcotics worth Rs 77.15 crore and arrested 29 people, including six Myanmar nationals, in a series of operations across the state in September, officials said on October 26.
According to a statement issued by the state police, the seizures included 78.75 kg of methamphetamine valued at Rs 62.99 crore, 8.11 kg of morphine worth Rs 8.11 crore and 2.92 kg of heroin valued at Rs 5.84 crore.
Police said several of those arrested were residents of Manipur and Myanmar.
The police described the seizures as part of ongoing efforts to curb drug trafficking and called for stronger action against narcotics.
The department also urged the public to share information about drug trafficking and work with the government, village councils, the Young Mizo Association (YMA) and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to tackle the drug menace.
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