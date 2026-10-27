Mizoram Police seized narcotics worth Rs 77.15 crore and arrested 29 people, including six Myanmar nationals, in a series of operations across the state in September, officials said on October 26.

According to a statement issued by the state police, the seizures included 78.75 kg of methamphetamine valued at Rs 62.99 crore, 8.11 kg of morphine worth Rs 8.11 crore and 2.92 kg of heroin valued at Rs 5.84 crore.

Police said several of those arrested were residents of Manipur and Myanmar.

The police described the seizures as part of ongoing efforts to curb drug trafficking and called for stronger action against narcotics.

The department also urged the public to share information about drug trafficking and work with the government, village councils, the Young Mizo Association (YMA) and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to tackle the drug menace.