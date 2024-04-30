The Mizoram Police on April 30 recovered large quantity of explosives on the outskirts of Aizawl.

On the early hours of April 30 morning, Hnahthial Police Station staff intercepted a Sumo Vehicle bearing registration no. MZ 01AA -3655 which was driven by H. Ramropuia (24), a resident of Sangau town in South Mizoram Lawngtlai district.

The Police learnt that driver of the vehicle was illegally transporting 8000 gelatin sticks and 1500 detonators which he was transporting to Sangau town on the border with Myanmar.

Subsequently, Cr. No. 19/24 u/s 5(a) of the Explosive Substances Act was registered at Hnahthial PS. The vehicle and the explosive substances have been formally seized and the accused driver has been arrested.

As the police learnt that these explosives were to be transported into Myanmar, 72 hours police remand of the accused driver is being taken and efforts are being made to trace out the backward and forward linkages.

Furthermore, the alleged owner of these explosives Mr.Straliana of Bungtlang, Myanmar was also arrested from Sangau town on April 30 afternoon.