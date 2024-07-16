A joint operation by Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police's Special Narcotics CID (Crime) unit has led to the seizure of heroin valued at over Rs 1 crore in Aizawl district.

The successful raid, conducted on July 15 in Sesawng village, resulted in the arrest of a 40-year-old Manipur resident.

Acting on intelligence, the team recovered 146 grams of heroin from the suspect's possession.

Following the arrest, both the suspect and the seized contraband were handed over to the state police for further legal proceedings.

Earlier on Friday, police seized methamphetamine and heroin worth Rs 32,54,67,000 at separate locations in the Champhai district and apprehended two individuals. The joint operation was conducted by Khawzawl and Champhai District Police.

During the operation, police intercepted a Bolero vehicle (MZ-06-1517) travelling from Champhai towards Aizawl. The vehicle, driven and owned by Lalrintluanga (50) of Champhai Vengthlang, was found carrying 115.55 kg of Methamphetamine, packed in 106 packets containing 1,070,600 tablets.