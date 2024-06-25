Mizoram police seize heroin worth Rs 1.16 crore at Indo-Myanmar border
Mizoram police conducted a seizure of heroin in Champhai district, near the Indo-Myanmar border. The contraband, valued at Rs 1.16 crore, was found during routine checks at the Immigration Check Post.
Mizoram police have seized 3.866 kg of heroin valued at Rs 1.16 crore in Zokhawthar town, Champhai district, near the Indo-Myanmar border. The seizure occurred on Monday during routine checks by the Zokhawthar police at the Immigration Check Post.
According to officials, police found three nylon sacks on a vehicle near the Land Custom Building, which aroused suspicion. Inspector General of Police (Law & Order) Lalbiakthanga Khiangte reported that the sacks were inspected in the presence of reliable witnesses after establishing reasonable grounds for a search.
The inspection uncovered 330 soap cases filled with heroin, weighing a total of 3.866 kg and valued at Rs 1,15,98,000. The ownership of the sacks has not yet been determined.
Zokhawthar police have registered a case (No. 55/24) under section 21(c) of the ND&PS Act, dated June 24, 2024. Investigations are ongoing to trace the source and intended recipients of the heroin.
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