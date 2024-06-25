Mizoram police have seized 3.866 kg of heroin valued at Rs 1.16 crore in Zokhawthar town, Champhai district, near the Indo-Myanmar border. The seizure occurred on Monday during routine checks by the Zokhawthar police at the Immigration Check Post.

According to officials, police found three nylon sacks on a vehicle near the Land Custom Building, which aroused suspicion. Inspector General of Police (Law & Order) Lalbiakthanga Khiangte reported that the sacks were inspected in the presence of reliable witnesses after establishing reasonable grounds for a search.

The inspection uncovered 330 soap cases filled with heroin, weighing a total of 3.866 kg and valued at Rs 1,15,98,000. The ownership of the sacks has not yet been determined.

Zokhawthar police have registered a case (No. 55/24) under section 21(c) of the ND&PS Act, dated June 24, 2024. Investigations are ongoing to trace the source and intended recipients of the heroin.