Mizoram police on February 21 arrested a person allegedly involved in drug smuggling and seized 293 grams ( 22 soap cases ) of heroin from his possesion.

The person hails from Manipur and have been identfied as Janglal. He was arrested at Bethlehem Vengthlang near C. VANLALRUATA petrol pump in Champai district.

Police said that acting on a specific input, a team of CID(SB) seized the banned contraband from Janglal and further added that the drugs worth in the international market would be around Rupees 146.5 lakh approximately.

The accused along with the seized contraband were handed over to Special Narcotic Police Station for further investigation and legal action.

Earlier on on February 19, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police seized heroin worth Rs 19.5 lakh and arrested one person along the India-Myanmar border in Mizoram, according to a statement released by Assam Rifles .

Acting on a tip-off, the team set up a mobile check post at Zokhawthar village in Champhai district and intercepted a vehicle. Upon searching the vehicle, they found heroin concealed in small pouches and arrested the driver.

The successful operation serves as a major blow to the drug trade in the region, as authorities continue to work towards eradicating the illegal activity and keeping the citizens safe.

As investigations continue, the team remains vigilant and committed to their mission to prevent the illegal drug trade from entering the country.

Earlier, Mizoram Police on February 13 seized 1.878 Kgs of heroin and arrested one person in the case in Champai district.

The arrested invidual have been identified as PC Lalremruata. According to reports, PC Lalremruata was carrying the banned contraband from Zokhawthar to Aizawl.

Police said that the estimated value of the seized heroin would be around Rs. 9.39 crore approximately in the international market.

Earlier on January 23 Mizoram Police seized 50 soap cases containing 625 grams of heroin worth Rs 3.4 crore in the state's Champhai district.

The seizure was made after a team of police detained one truck carrying empty cooking gas cylinders.

Upon searching the truck which was coming heading towards Silchar from Ngopa in the Champhai district, the police recovered the drugs and apprehended the driver.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered at Vairengte Police Station for further legal action.

Besides this, Assam Police also arrested two persons with drugs from Harmati in the Nagaon district of Assam on January 22 night.

In a joint operation, the police team seized around 1.78 grams of drugs stored in 10 containers from a house in Harmati.

The arrested persons have been identified as Mehra Khatun and Rafiqul Islam.