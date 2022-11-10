In its continuous efforts to thwart the drug menace in the state, Mizoram police under Lunglei district special branch seized 1.747 kg of heroin valued at Rs 8.735 crore in the international market.

Acting on special inputs, the police conducted a search operation between Tlawng bridge – Pukpui and managed to seize the contraband items and arrest three including one juvenile. The two arrested persons have been identified as Khupkhankual and Haudeihchin, both residents of Champhai Vengthar Tlangnuam.

The Lunglei Police have registered a case u/s 21(c)/29 ND&PS Act r/w section 78 JJ Act against the three for further investigation on forward/backward linkages.

Mizoram Police on October 18 seized 30 soap cases containing 422 grams of heroin worth Rs 2.11 crores in the state's Champhai district.

While conducting a random check on the outskirts of Chhungte village, the police seized the drugs from one vehicle.

The police also arrested two persons identified as Khawmpuithanga (32) and Lalrinmuana (25) in this connection and also seized the vehicle.

Police registered a case against the accused u/s 21(c)/29/25 ND&PS and investigated the matter.

It needs mention here that the state police have been successfully carrying out its operation against the drug menace on a war footing with many drug peddlers, and smugglers to date following the search operation.