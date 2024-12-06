The Mizoram Police conducted multiple seizures of drugs and explosives this week, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat illegal activities in the region.

On Thursday, a team from the CID SB intercepted a drug trafficker at Bawngkawn (Durtlang Road) and confiscated 90 grams of suspected heroin, valued at Rs. 2.7 lakh, and 9.595 kilograms of methamphetamine tablets, valued at Rs. 124.73 lakh, from Rodintluanga, a 25-year-old resident of Bawngkawn Shalom Veng.

The contraband was concealed within the door panels of his Hyundai i10 Sportz vehicle, registration number MZ-01 J 6240. The case has been registered at the Special Narcotics Police Station.

On Wednesday, the Lunglei DSB team seized 42.38 grams of suspected heroin, valued at Rs. 1.27 lakh, from Lalremfela, 32, and David Lallawmawma, both residents of Durtlang, Aizawl.



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The seizure took place at the outskirts of Pukpui from their Maruti Dzire vehicle, registration number MZ-01X-0864.

A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at Lunglei Police Station.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint operation by the Thingsai Police Station and 42 Assam Rifles led to the recovery of various explosives at Thingsai Check Gate on Wednesday.

The explosives were found in a Pickup vehicle, registration number MZ 06 6517, driven by Lallawmzuala, 40, from Pem Veng Thingsai.

The items seized included 31 boxes of gelatine sticks, valued at Rs. 2.17 lakh, 47 boxes of detonators, valued at Rs. 1.41 lakh, and 15 rolls of cortex, valued at Rs. 1.42 lakh. A case has been registered at Thingsai Police Station for further investigation into potential linkages.