Mizoram police, on April 29, seized 47.511 kilograms of methamphetamine worth Rs 6.176 crore in Aizawl’s Zemabawk locality.

The operation was conducted by the CID (SB) branch, resulting in the arrest of two individuals from Champhai town.

Police also impounded two vehicles used in transporting the drugs — a KIA Seltos (MZ 01 AD 6157) and a KIA Sonet (MZ 01 AC 3237).

A case has been registered at the Special Narcotic Police Station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (ND&PS) Act.

Earlier, a special court in Mizoram's Champhai district sentenced a 29-year-old man to 10 years imprisonment for trafficking drugs.

In its judgment pronounced on April 24, the special court under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act convicted C. Lalrinsanga, a resident of Buang village in Champhai district, and handed him a 10-year jail term for trafficking heroin and methamphetamine tablets.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 1.1 lakh on the convict.