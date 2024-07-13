Mizoram police seized over 10 lakh Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 32 crore from Khawzawl town, a senior police officer reported on Friday.

Acting on specific intelligence regarding the movement of a substantial consignment of Methamphetamine, Khawzawl police, in coordination with Champhai police, launched a joint operation. The authorities intercepted a vehicle in Khawzawl's Lungvar locality, which was traveling from Champhai town towards Aizawl.

Upon thorough inspection of the vehicle, law enforcement discovered 106 packets containing 10.07 lakh Methamphetamine tablets, weighing approximately 115.55 kilograms. The illicit drugs were found in the possession of a peddler identified as Lalrintluanga, a resident of Champhai Vengsang.

Methamphetamine, a powerful and highly addictive stimulant, is often used as a recreational drug. The seized quantity has a street value of Rs 32 crore, making this one of the largest drug hauls in the region's recent history.

The accused, Lalrintluanga, has been booked under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.