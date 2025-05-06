Police in Mizoram's Champhai district seized over 236 kilograms of methamphetamine tablets valued at approximately Rs 30.72 crore during a late-night patrol operation on Monday.

The Dungtlang Police Station team intercepted a suspicious Bolero vehicle (registration MZO1G-7112) travelling toward Bungzung. A search conducted with independent witnesses present revealed eight nylon sacks containing 199 bundles of methamphetamine tablets.

Police recovered over 2 million tablets weighing approximately 236.33 kilograms. Authorities also seized Rs 2,89,500 in cash along with the vehicle used for transportation.

Two local residents from Champhai Vengthar were arrested at the scene: 30-year-old Laltanpuia and 27-year-old Vanropuia, both sons of Lalchamreia. Police registered case number 17/25 dated May 4, 2025, under sections 22(c)/25/29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

In a coordinated follow-up operation, police dispatched a team to Kolasib to apprehend those waiting to receive the contraband. This effort resulted in three additional arrests on the outskirts of Zanlawn, Kolasib: Nirupan Nath (27) from Kadamtala, Tripura; Lukman Uddin (33) from Churaibari, North Tripura; and Sagardey (27) from Choraibari, North Tripura.

The investigation continues under the supervision of Shivendu Bhushan, IPS, Superintendent of Police, Champhai, as authorities work to dismantle the broader drug trafficking network.