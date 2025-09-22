Mizoram police seize record 15 kg heroin, 70 kg meth; three arrested

Mizoram Police have announced the state’s biggest-ever heroin seizure, recovering 15 kilograms from two Myanmar nationals, alongside a separate bust involving over 70 kilograms of methamphetamine tablets valued at more than Rs 9 crore.

The first case unfolded on August 23 when Saitual Police intercepted a blue Intra vehicle (registration no. MZ01 X 1909) in connection with Case No. 63/2025 under the NDPS and Foreigner Acts. The driver, identified as 20-year-old Lalliancheua, and the vehicle’s owner, 25-year-old Lallianmawia—both from Falam, Myanmar, and residing in Aizawl—were caught with 6 kilograms of heroin concealed in the spare wheel.

Further investigation led by ASP Rokima and IPS officer Arun Balgotra uncovered more. Using a burglary accused as an informant to converse with the suspects, police discovered the consignment was larger than initially believed. On September 18, dismantling of the vehicle revealed an additional 9 kilograms of Uglobe-branded heroin, raising the total to 15 kilograms, valued in crores on the black market.

In a separate case, Champhai Police, working on inputs from Zokhawthar Police, intercepted another major consignment. A team led by SI Lalhunthara and MPS officer Lalrinzuali, under the supervision of SDPO Vivek Kumar Maurya, seized 70.2 kilograms of methamphetamine tablets—about 656,500 pills packed in 65 bundles—at Zotlang.

The suspect, 27-year-old Lalnunthara of Champhai’s Dinthar Veng, was arrested with the drugs stuffed in two nylon sacks.

The operation drew support from Bulfekzawl Police, Hruaikawn Police’s anti-drug unit, Zokhawthar Police, and local NGO leaders. Officials credited the cooperation and timely intelligence for the successful outcome.