Mizoram police seize Rs 2.3 crore worth of manta ray gill plates; drugs and smuggled goods also recovered

A major wildlife trafficking operation in Mizoram has led to the seizure of around 210 kg of suspected manta ray gill plates valued at an estimated Rs 2.3 crore, with police describing it as one of the largest wildlife contraband recoveries ever made in the state.

According to police, the Special Task Force (STF) of Champhai district intercepted a pick-up truck on the night of July 7 and recovered dehydrated manta ray, or mobula, gill plates concealed inside nine bags. Two occupants of the vehicle — Rajiv Hussein Laskar (26) and Jinuk Uddin Laskar (30), both from Silchar in Assam — were arrested.

Police said the consignment is estimated to be worth around Rs 2.3 crore in the international black market. Gill plates, which are cartilaginous filtering structures found in the mouths of manta rays, are illegally traded in parts of Asia for use in traditional medicine, driving demand for the protected marine species.

The seized wildlife products, the vehicle, and the two accused have been handed over to the Divisional Forest Officer in Champhai for scientific examination and further legal action under wildlife protection laws.

Authorities also reported multiple anti-smuggling operations across the state over the past few days.

A joint team of the Aizawl District Special Branch and the Assam Rifles seized 1.95 kg of methamphetamine worth an estimated Rs 1.6 crore from Lawipu in Aizawl on Monday. A 19-year-old, Marcus Lalvenpuia from Luimawi village in Mamit district, was arrested in connection with the case.

In Saitual district, police intercepted a truck at the Kualmawi checkpoint on Wednesday after its driver allegedly attempted to flee during a routine inspection. Officers recovered 102 grams of heroin, valued at around Rs 20.4 lakh, concealed inside nine soap cases. The driver, Fulchand Ali Mondal (35) from Assam's Dhubri district, was arrested.

Two Myanmar nationals were also arrested in separate heroin seizures.

On July 7, police stopped an SUV travelling from Zokhawthar to Aizawl and recovered 26 grams of heroin hidden inside a pot beneath the rear seat. The accused, identified as Lalrinchhana (20), is a resident of Khawmawi in Myanmar's Chin state.

A day earlier, another operation in Zokhawthar led to the recovery of 48 grams of heroin concealed in a sling bag carried by Thuanmawia (42), a resident of Tshambhari village in Myanmar's Falam district.

Separately, on July 5, personnel at the Khankawn police check gate in Champhai intercepted a lorry carrying 2,960 kg of dry areca nuts suspected to have been illegally imported from Myanmar. The consignment was valued at approximately Rs 10.36 lakh.