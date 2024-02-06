In a joint operation of CID (SB) and Champhai DEF, two persons were arrested after suspected crystal meth weighing about 10.385 grams, worth over Rs 31 crore was found in their possession on February 6.

Acting on input received from a reliable source, a joint operation team of CID (SB) and Champhai DEF seized 10 packets of suspected Crystal meth weighing 10.385 kgs worth Rs 31.115 crore today, i.e., 06.02.2024, at 10:30 a.m. at Melbuk, Champhai District, from the joint possession of the following persons:



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Malsawmzuali (38) d/o ZD Lalvunga, Lengpui, Lalchhandama (19) s/o Lalthlamuana, Lengpui. The origin and destination of this drug are under investigation.

Case No. 6/2024, dt. 06.02.2024, u/s 22 (C)/29 NDPS Act, 1985, was registered at Zokhawthar Police Station.