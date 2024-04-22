Mizoram's Champhai Police seized 65 soap cases containing a brown powder suspected to be heroin, with an estimated street value of 23 lakhs.

The seizure occurred on April 21 during a routine random check on the outskirts of Zotlang (Forest Check Gate). Authorities intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number MZ04 A-9119, driven by Benjamin Lalvumsanga, a resident of Kanan Veng, Champhai, and accompanied by Zion Lalramchullovi, also from Kanan Veng.

Upon suspicion of illegal contraband transportation, the police halted the vehicle and proceeded to inspect it. During the search, Lalvumsanga and Lalramchullovi voluntarily disclosed 65 soap cases concealed within the vehicle, each containing a brown powder suspected to be heroin. The total weight of the seized substance amounted to 788 grams.

Following the discovery, both individuals were formally arrested after being informed of the grounds for their detention. The vehicle, along with the recovered items, was confiscated in the presence of reliable witnesses. Subsequently, a case was registered at the Champhai Police Station.