Mizoram Police Crime Investigation Department, CID (Special Branch) seized a huge consignment of heroin worth around Rs 6.46 crore in the international market today morning (September 14).

According to police around 1.292 kgs of heroin have been seized from one person identified as one Kamal Hossen.

Acting on a specific input the Crime Investigation Department, CID (Special Branch) operation team intercepted one vehicle driven by Kamal Hossen (27), Tripura at Seling, Aizawl District and seized 1.292 kgs (99 Soap cases) of four packets of Heroin, valued Rs 6.46 cr in the international market.

Further probe is on for forward/ backward linkages.

Earlier in August of this year, Mizoram Police recovered four packets of heroin, Arecanut, and a few exotic animals.



Notably, 50 soap cases of heroin weighing 626.58 grams worth Rs 3.13 crores in the international market have been recovered from David Zamdeihpiang (20) of Vapar Village in the Champhai district of Mizoram.

On the other hand, 77 grams of heroin, valued at approximately Rs 38 lakhs in the international market, was also seized from a Myanmarese national, Chinlamtuanga (20) of Laitui.