Mizoram Police seizes heroin worth Rs 8.4 crore in Champai
Mizoram police and Assam Rifles confiscated over 1 kg of heroin worth Rs 8.4 crore from Champhai district, as reported by an officer of the paramilitary force on Friday.
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Story highlights
- Heroin valued at Rs 8.4 crore seized in a joint operation by Mizoram police and Assam Rifles in Champhai district.
- Interception of a car in Ngur village leads to the discovery of smuggled heroin believed to be from Myanmar.
- Officer stresses ongoing efforts and coordination between security forces to combat drug trafficking in the region.
Mizoram police and Assam Rifles seized over 1 kg of heroin valued at Rs 8.4 crore from Champhai district, an officer of the paramilitary force reported on Friday.
The joint operation, acting on a tip-off, intercepted a car at Ngur village in east Mizoram's Champhai district on Wednesday. The heroin, believed to have been smuggled from Myanmar, was discovered during the search.
The officer emphasized the ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region and highlighted the importance of coordinated actions between the Assam Rifles and Mizoram police to curb such illegal activities.
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