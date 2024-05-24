Mizoram police and Assam Rifles seized over 1 kg of heroin valued at Rs 8.4 crore from Champhai district, an officer of the paramilitary force reported on Friday.

The joint operation, acting on a tip-off, intercepted a car at Ngur village in east Mizoram's Champhai district on Wednesday. The heroin, believed to have been smuggled from Myanmar, was discovered during the search.

The officer emphasized the ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region and highlighted the importance of coordinated actions between the Assam Rifles and Mizoram police to curb such illegal activities.