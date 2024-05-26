Mizoram police confiscated 3.547 kilograms of heroin valued at Rs1,06,41,000 from a Myanmar national in Aizawl.

The operation unfolded on May 25 when Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Zothantluanga Sailo of the District Special Branch received credible information about the potential sale of heroin in the Selesih area of Aizawl. Acting swiftly, the Intelligence Branch Inspector authorized ASI Sailo under Section 41(2) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (ND&PS) Act to take necessary actions, including search, seizure, and arrest.

Accompanied by two independent witnesses from Selesih, ASI Sailo and his team intercepted a black scooter near NEC Junction in Selesih. The scooter was carrying two large white nylon bags, and the rider identified himself as C.T Liana (25) from Hmattung, Tahan, Myanmar.

Upon inspection, the bags were found to contain three hundred and eleven soap cases, each containing a reddish-brown powder suspected to be heroin. The police immediately seized the suspected drugs and the scooter, as the Myanmar national lacked valid entry documents into India and was subsequently arrested.

Following standard procedures, ASI Sailo and his team transported the accused, seized items, and evidence to the Bawngkawn Police Station (BKN-PS), where a case was registered under relevant sections of the ND & PS Act and the Foreigners Act.

The alleged perpetrator, C.T Liana, will be held in custody for 72 hours for further interrogation as the investigation into the drug seizure and illegal entry continues.