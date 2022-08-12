The World Book of Records, an organization that catalogs and verifies extraordinary records worldwide, has listed Mizoram Police for their outstanding achievement.

The World Book of Records (WBR) London has included Mizoram Police for carrying out mega disposal of narcotics substances-930.229 Kg of illegal drugs worth INR 23620940245 (International market) and also included for the seizure of a largest consignment of smuggled exotic animals (468 species) to be transported across the border to Myanmar in a single day (i.e 25th May 2022)

The Mizoram Police's achievement is praised by Chief Minister Zoramthanga who quoted saying, "Delighted by the outstanding work carried out by Mizoram police, whose sacrifices have been duly recognized by the World Book of Records."

"I have always been deeply overwhelmed by the sacrifices of the Mizoram police to date. Adding another laurel to their outstanding work, the utmost dedication of the Mizoram Police has been duly recognized by the World Book of Records; namely for their largest seizure of exotic wildlife species being smuggled and the largest valued narcotics drug disposal on a single day by any state police."

"I congratulate Pu Devesh Chandra Srivastava, DGP Mizoram, and all ranks within the Mizoram Police for these extraordinary feats and certifications. You have made the nation proud!" added CM Zoramthanga.