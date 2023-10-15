Lalrinmawii Fanai, the Vice President of the Peoples Conference Party on October 14 wrote a letter to Rajiv Kumar, Chief Election Commissioner of the Election Commission of India, requesting a change in the date for counting of votes for the upcoming Legislative Assembly Elections in Mizoram. Her plea stems from her concerns about respecting the predominantly Christian population's religious observance.

In her letter, Fanai expressed her deep commitment to India's unity in diversity and the importance of respecting the faith of its citizens. She raised a critical concern about the Election Commission's choice to schedule the counting of votes on Sunday, the 3rd of December, 2023, following the Legislative Assembly Elections on November 7, 2023. Sundays are considered a day of worship and church attendance in Mizoram, a predominantly Christian state.

Fanai asked the question: Why choose a Sunday, a non-working day in the Government of India, for such a crucial state function when other working days are available?

She drew attention to the recurring trend of scheduling government functions on auspicious Christian days, such as Christmas and Good Friday. This practice, Fanai argued, negatively impacts the sentiments of the Christian community, who already face challenges in practicing their faith in India.

Fanai also pointed out that scheduling the counting of votes for Mizoram on a Sunday, a non-working day in the Government of India, clashes with the predominantly Christian Mizo population's church services and worship. She questioned whether this decision showed a deliberate disregard for the Christian community, not just in Mizoram but in India as a whole.

The Vice President of the Peoples Conference Party appealed to the Election Commission of India to reconsider and reschedule the date and day for vote counting in Mizoram to a day that is not a Sunday, highlighting the need to respect the religious observance and sentiments of the Christian community.