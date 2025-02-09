A decision on Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma’s alleged violation of the model code of conduct ahead of the February 12 village council elections is expected on Monday, a senior official said. The State Election Commission (SEC) issued a show-cause notice to the chief minister following a complaint by the opposition Mizo National Front (MNF).

State election commissioner H Lalthlangliana confirmed that Lalduhoma submitted his explanation on Friday. The Kolasib district election officer has also submitted a detailed report on the alleged violation, as the incident took place in the border district.

MNF general secretary J Rosangpuia, in a complaint dated February 6, accused the chief minister of announcing new government policies during a meeting with Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) leaders from Tuirial west block in Kolasib. He also claimed that a photograph of the meeting circulated from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), violated the model code of conduct.

This is not the first case of an alleged violation during the election period. Earlier, the SEC pardoned PWD Minister Vanlalhlana after he issued an apology for a similar breach.

Elections for 544 village councils across nine districts, excluding three autonomous district councils in Siaha and Lawngtlai, and 111 local councils under Aizawl Municipal Corporation and Lunglei Municipal Council, are set for February 12. A total of 6,829 candidates are contesting for village councils, while 2,076 are in the fray for local council seats. Counting will begin at 7 pm or as soon as polling concludes, officials said. (With inputs from PTI)