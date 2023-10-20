The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is getting into election mode as Mizoram is nearing the voting day on November 7.

Today the saffron party released its list of campaigners for the Mizoram elections. A total of 40 campaigners have been listed including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The release of this list signals that the BJP is going to get to serious politicking in the run up to the state assembly elections.

The most noteworthy names in the list is obviously led by Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi. The list's other notable names include BJP national president JP Nadda, Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister Smriti Irani, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, Nagaland Deputy CM Y Patton and Nagaland BJP president Temjen Imna Along, among others.

Here is the complete list of 40 campaigners for the BJP in the Mizoram elections.

1. Shri Narendra Modi

2. Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda

3. Shri Rajnath Singh

4. Shri Amit Shah

5. Shri Nitin Gadkari

6. Shri Sarbananda Sonowal

7. Shri Arjun Munda

8. Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani

9. Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma

10. Dr. Manik Saha

11. Shri Nityanand Rai

12. Shri Nisith Pramanik

13. Shri Kiren Rijiju

14. Sushree Pratima Bhoumik

15. Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar

16. Shri John Barla

17. Shri Yanthungo Patton

18. Shri Sambit Patra

19. Shri Rituraj Sinha

20. Shri Anil K. Antony

21. Shri Mmhonlumo Kikon

22. Dr. Numal Momin

23. Shri Temjen Imna Along

24. Smt. Phangnon Konyak

25. Smt. Santana Chakma

26. Shri Vanlalhmuaka

27. Shri Delson Notlia

28. Dr. BD Chakma

29. Shri Vanupa Zathang

30. Shri T. Zakunga

31. Shri Malsawmtluanga

32. Smt. Suni Lalthangmawii

33. Shri Lalrinliana Sailo

34. Dr. K. Beichhua

35. Shri Pramod Reang

36. Shri Sambu Lal Chakma

37. Shri M. Laikaw

38. Shri Sandeep Agarwal

39. Shri Bruto Meska

40. Shri Lalrinkima