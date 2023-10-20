Mizoram polls: BJP releases list of star campaigners
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is getting into election mode as Mizoram is nearing the voting day on November 7.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is getting into election mode as Mizoram is nearing the voting day on November 7.
Today the saffron party released its list of campaigners for the Mizoram elections. A total of 40 campaigners have been listed including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The release of this list signals that the BJP is going to get to serious politicking in the run up to the state assembly elections.
The most noteworthy names in the list is obviously led by Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi. The list's other notable names include BJP national president JP Nadda, Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister Smriti Irani, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, Nagaland Deputy CM Y Patton and Nagaland BJP president Temjen Imna Along, among others.
Here is the complete list of 40 campaigners for the BJP in the Mizoram elections.
1. Shri Narendra Modi
2. Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda
3. Shri Rajnath Singh
4. Shri Amit Shah
5. Shri Nitin Gadkari
6. Shri Sarbananda Sonowal
7. Shri Arjun Munda
8. Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani
9. Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma
10. Dr. Manik Saha
11. Shri Nityanand Rai
12. Shri Nisith Pramanik
13. Shri Kiren Rijiju
14. Sushree Pratima Bhoumik
15. Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar
16. Shri John Barla
17. Shri Yanthungo Patton
18. Shri Sambit Patra
19. Shri Rituraj Sinha
20. Shri Anil K. Antony
21. Shri Mmhonlumo Kikon
22. Dr. Numal Momin
23. Shri Temjen Imna Along
24. Smt. Phangnon Konyak
25. Smt. Santana Chakma
26. Shri Vanlalhmuaka
27. Shri Delson Notlia
28. Dr. BD Chakma
29. Shri Vanupa Zathang
30. Shri T. Zakunga
31. Shri Malsawmtluanga
32. Smt. Suni Lalthangmawii
33. Shri Lalrinliana Sailo
34. Dr. K. Beichhua
35. Shri Pramod Reang
36. Shri Sambu Lal Chakma
37. Shri M. Laikaw
38. Shri Sandeep Agarwal
39. Shri Bruto Meska
40. Shri Lalrinkima
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