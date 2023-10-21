The Election Commission of India (EC) has announced that Mizoram will go to polls on November 7 for its 9th Legislative Assembly elections. The state has 40 Assembly seats, out of which 39 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs).

The current term of the Mizoram Assembly runs from December 18, 2018, to December 17, 2023. Alongside Mizoram, the first phase of polling in Chhattisgarh will also take place on November 7.

Madhya Pradesh will cast their votes on November 17, coinciding with the second phase of polling in Chhattisgarh. Rajasthan and Telangana will vote on November 25 and November 30, respectively. The results for all five Assemblies will be declared on December 3.

Mizoram has 8,51,895 general voters and 4,973 service voters, making the total number of electors 8,56,868. As per the Election Commission of India, 50,611 young electors have enrolled who turned 18 between January 1, 2023, and October 1, 2023.

The state also has around 8,490 senior citizen voters (80+), and one third gender voter. There are 1,276 polling stations in the state for the Mizoram Assembly Election 2023.

The main candidates in the fray for the upcoming election include Chief Minister Zoramthanga (MNF) from Aizawl East-I, Tawnluia (MNF) from Tuichang, Lalsawta (Congress) from Aizawl West-III, Lalduhoma (ZPM) from Serchhip, Robert Romawia Royte (MNF) from Hachhek, Vanlalsailova (BJP) from Dampa, Lalrinliana Sailo (BJP) from Mamit, and H Biakzaua (MNF) from Lawngtlai East.