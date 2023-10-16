The Congress party released its list of candidates for the Mizoram elections. The Congress announced candidates for a total of 39 seats, out of the 40 seat state assembly.

The announcement comes in even as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Aizawl today for a two day visit.

Noteworthy is that four out of five sitting MLAs have been given tickets for the upcoming elections. The MLA in the Palak assembly seat, KT Rokhaw has been replaced with a new candidate named IP Junior.

Among the other notable candidates announced in the list, Mizoram Congress Committee president Lalsawta is going to contest from the Aizawl West-III (ST) seat. Meanwhile, party leader Lalnunmawia Chuaungo has been nominated from the Aizawl North-I (ST) seat.

Meanwhile, the Congress has given tickets to two women candidates. Two candidates from the minority Chakma community have been given tickets. They are sitting MLA Nihar Kanti Chakma for West Tupi seat and Hara Prasad Chakma for Tuichowang seat.

Congress was last in power in Mizoram from 2008 till 2018 under Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla. In the 2018 state polls, they were dethroned by the Mizo National Front (MNF) under current Chief Minister Zoramthanga.

Mizoram is all set to go on polls on November 7. The counting of the votes is set to take place on December 3.