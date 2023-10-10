After the Congress party, the ruling party Mizo National Front (MNF) also objected to the poll counting date, which falls on Sunday, that is December 3. The MNF party general headquarters has in the meantime, sent a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar requesting to postpone the counting date to Monday, that is December 4.

The Election Commission of India announced the polling dates for Mizoram yesterday along with four other states. Mizoram would be going to polls on November 7, and the counting date is on December 3, for all five states that undergo voting.

T.C. Kaphminthanga, General Secretary of the MNF General Headquarters, mentioned in the letter t the CEC that Sunday is an important day for Mizos as they are "cent percent Christians" and also that church meetings are held in all the villages all over Mizoram on Sunday.

Noteworthy here is that yesterday the Congress party too had opposed the date of poll counting because it falls on a Sunday.

Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee President Lalsawta wrote a letter to the chief election commissioner yesterday stating that Sunday is a sacred day for the people of Mizoram, which is devoted solely to the worship of God, while also stating that no official programs or business are transacted on Sunday in Mizoram.

Apart from the MNF and the Congress, the Mizoram Church Leaders Committee yesterday also objected to the counting date being scheduled on a Sunday. The committee, also known as the Mizoram Kohhran Hruaitu Committee (MKHC), raised concerns about the counting of votes taking place on December 3, a Sunday, a day of significant religious importance for Christians.

