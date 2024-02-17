In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, Assam Rifles has seized poppy seeds worth over Rs 19 lakhs.

A total of 90 bags of poppy seeds weighing 5,400 kg were seized today, which have been estimated at an amount of Rs 19.44 lakhs. The poppy seeds were seized in the general area of Mekbul Road Junction at Zokhawthar and Champhai district.

The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles with representatives of the Custom Preventive Force, Champhai, based on specific information.

The entire consignment of poppy seeds has been handed over to the Custom Preventive Force, Champhai, for further legal proceedings.

The ongoing smuggling of contraband items is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram. Security forces are constantly engaged in a war against smuggling of contraband in the state as the wide border with neighbouring Myanmar always works as a catalyst in the drug trade in the region.