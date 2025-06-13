Mizoram's Power and Electricity department is taking steps towards corporatisation as part of the state government’s strategy to enhance administrative efficiency and public service. On Friday, Minister F Rodinglianga led a meeting with senior officials to discuss the roadmap for this transformation, according to an official statement. The corporatisation initiative aims to improve both public and governmental services, highlighting it as a primary government objective.

The proposed plan involves unbundling the department into three key functional segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. These segments will operate as independent Strategic Business Units (SBUs), each managing its assets and operations autonomously. This restructuring aligns with the Ministry of Power’s guidelines on corporatising state power departments, ensuring that each unit can focus on its core responsibilities without overlapping functions.

The creation of SBUs is expected to enhance professionalism within the department. This autonomy will likely lead to more effective decision-making and improved service delivery to the public. The departmental restructuring will also consider increased implementation of outsourcing and franchising models, where viable, to bring in expertise and efficiency from external partners.



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This reform effort aligns with the Electricity Act, 2003, and follows the central government's policy directions. The move is expected to bring about more efficient service delivery and better management within the power sector. By focusing on these reforms, the department aims to set a benchmark for other states to follow.

Minister Rodinglianga urged departmental officers to actively support and implement these initiatives, emphasising the importance of cooperation in achieving the corporatisation objectives. He expressed that the corporatisation of the Power and Electricity department is a key state government goal aimed at better administration and service improvement.

The meeting, which reviewed these guidelines, lays the groundwork for a more professional and autonomous power department in Mizoram. The transition is anticipated to bring about enhanced efficiency and service quality, benefitting both the department and the public. With these changes, Mizoram is poised to become a leader in power sector reforms.