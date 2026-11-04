Mizoram Power Minister F Rodingliana has been appointed chairman of the North Eastern Regional Power Committee (NERPC), becoming the first power minister from the state to hold the post, officials said.

The Ministry of Power issued an order on November 2 appointing Rodingliana to the position. The NERPC functions under the ministry and was constituted under the Electricity Act, 2003, with the seven northeastern states as members.

Rodingliana, who is currently in New Delhi, attended the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit and Expo 2026, organised jointly by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) and the International Solar Alliance (ISA), according to a state government statement.

At a round-table plenary session of chief ministers and energy ministers chaired by the Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy, Rodingliana highlighted Mizoram’s renewable energy potential and sought central assistance to develop the sector.

He urged the MNRE to extend support to the state under the newly launched Small Hydro Power Development Scheme and highlighted Mizoram’s initiatives to promote rooftop solar installations under the PM Surya Ghar scheme.

The minister said Mizoram was among the few states providing a state subsidy in addition to the central subsidy for rooftop solar installations.

Rodingliana also met representatives of the New Development Bank (NDB), popularly known as the BRICS Bank, at Mizoram House in New Delhi on Tuesday to discuss funding for the proposed Tuivai Hydropower Project.