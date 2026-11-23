A 39-year-old couple from Zamuang village was killed after their vehicle plunged down a steep slope near Dapchhuah in Mizoram on November 23.

Their three-year-old daughter was injured in the accident.

The deceased have been identified as Lalzawna Pachuau and his wife, Lalbiaktluangi Zote, who was pregnant at the time of the incident.

According to local sources, the family was travelling from Mamit to Aizawl for Lalbiaktluangi’s routine prenatal check-up when the accident occurred around 2.15 pm. The vehicle reportedly veered off the road shortly before reaching Dapchhuah and plunged down a steep slope. There were no immediate eyewitnesses to the crash.

Nearby residents rushed to the spot after hearing the impact. Lalzawna was declared dead at the scene, while Lalbiaktluangi was taken to a local sub-centre, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Their three-year-old daughter, Lalpeki Pachuau, also sustained injuries and was taken to Mamit Hospital for treatment. Her condition was being assessed by doctors at the time of filing this report.

The bodies were later shifted to Dapchhuah Hall as villagers from Zamuang made arrangements to take them back to their home village for the last rites.

Lalzawna Pachuau was a media professional who worked as a producer with LPS Mizoram Outlook. He was also an active member of the Mizo YouTubers Association.

