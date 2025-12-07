Mizoram prepares counting officials ahead of Lai Autonomous District Council–MDC 2025 results

Training for counting officials was conducted on December 7 as part of preparations for the LADC–MDC Elections 2025, with district authorities emphasising accuracy and strict adherence to procedure.

District Election Officer Donny Lalruatsanga, who chaired the session at the DC Conference Hall in Lawngtlai, said polling across Mizoram had concluded smoothly, noting strong cooperation from Election Officials, the MPF and local NGOs.

He also addressed the Lungtian-II polling officer incident, confirming that action had already been taken and adding that ex-gratia relief may be granted once final reports are reviewed.

Lalruatsanga told officials that the credibility of the result depended on meticulous vote counting and urged them to follow every guideline to avoid mistakes.

Master Trainer Gilbert Lalhlimpuia briefed participants on the complete counting process, covering EVM and postal ballot procedures, key rules and operational dos and don’ts, before taking questions.

Counting of votes for the LADC–MDC Elections 2025 will begin at 8:00 am on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, at Government Lawngtlai College.