Mizoram prepares for first intensive electoral roll revision since 2004

Mizoram is in the final stages of preparation for a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of its electoral rolls, marking the first such comprehensive exercise in over two decades.

The revision is being undertaken by the Election Commission of India (ECI) across 22 states and Union Territories. For Mizoram, this will be the first intensive update since 2004.

Joint Chief Electoral Officer H. Rothangpuii said the groundwork for the exercise is nearly complete, with district-level officers engaged in finalising logistical and procedural arrangements. She noted that training sessions for District Election Officers (DEOs), Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), and Booth Level Officers (BLOs) have been successfully conducted across all districts.

As part of the process, the state election machinery has completed a “rationalisation” exercise to ensure that no single polling station caters to more than 1,200 voters. The rationalisation applies to both urban and remote areas, aimed at improving accessibility and administrative efficiency.

The intensive revision is scheduled to be carried out from April to June 2026. Officials said the drive is intended to remove ineligible entries, register new voters in a structured and time-bound manner, and ensure the integrity of the electoral database.

According to official data, Mizoram has witnessed a significant rise in its voter population since the last intensive revision in 2004, increasing from 5.59 lakh to 8.74 lakh. The total number of polling stations across the state’s 40 Assembly constituencies has also risen from 795 in 2004 to 1,353 at present.

To facilitate smooth implementation, a sensitisation meeting with recognised political parties has been scheduled for February 27. During the revision, political parties will be allowed to appoint Booth Level Agents (BLAs) for each polling station to assist in the verification process.

Officials described the revision as a major undertaking for Booth Level Officers, who will be responsible for conducting fresh verification of electoral entries. Updated data will subsequently be incorporated into ERONET, the nationwide electoral roll management system.

The exercise is expected to strengthen the accuracy and transparency of the electoral rolls ahead of future elections in the state.