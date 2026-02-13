Mizoram prepares for landmark Valentine’s Day blood donation drive

Aizawl is set to host Mizoram’s largest annual voluntary blood donation campaign on February 14, marking what has become the state’s most distinctive Valentine’s Day observance.

The initiative is being organised by the Association for Voluntary Blood Donation (AVBD) in partnership with the Mizoram State AIDS Control Society and regional blood banks. Donation centres will operate across Aizawl and at district headquarters, reinforcing a statewide push to strengthen blood reserves.

According to AVBD vice-president K Zothanpara, the campaign has evolved into a defining Valentine’s Day tradition since its launch in 2010. Records maintained by the organisation show that 11,621 units of blood were collected through voluntary drives between 2010 and 2025, underscoring consistent public participation over the years.

The Dawrpui Multipurpose Hall in Aizawl will serve as the central venue for the 2026 drive. Additional facilities will function at district hospitals and at Zoram Medical College & Hospital to accommodate donors from surrounding areas.

Proceedings at the Aizawl venue will begin at 10.30 am. The event will be led by Zoram People’s Movement MLA Jeje Lalpekhlua, who represents South Tuipui constituency. Several prominent figures, including youth icon Frankie Khiangte, actress Rosy Lalramthlengi and vocalist Vanlallawmawmi, are expected to attend in support of the campaign.

Organisers have opted for a scaled-down cultural programme this year. Unlike previous editions that featured large concerts, the 2026 event will offer a smaller musical line-up, with live performances scheduled throughout the day to maintain a supportive atmosphere for donors.

Officials emphasised that the campaign plays a crucial role in ensuring adequate blood supplies for hospitals across the state, particularly in emergencies and for patients requiring regular transfusions. The drive continues to position voluntary donation as a meaningful act of solidarity, giving Valentine’s Day in Mizoram a distinctive public health focus.