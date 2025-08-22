Mizoram prepares for Pulse Polio Drive in border districts this October

Mizoram will conduct a Pulse Polio Sub-National Immunization Day on October 14, targeting children under five in four border districts—Lunglei, Siaha, Champhai, and Lawngtlai. The decision was finalised at a State Task Force on Immunization (STFI) meeting held at the SAD Conference Hall, MINECO.

Though India was declared polio-free in 2014, officials stressed that the threat of re-emergence remains due to movement across international borders with countries where polio cases still occur. The upcoming campaign is designed to strengthen protection in vulnerable areas.

The vaccination plan includes several stages of preparation:

August 19: online training for DIOs, MOs, and data operators completed

September 5: deadline for district-level micro-plans

Mid-September: training for vaccinators and supervisors

Third week of September: review meeting and assessment

October 14: mass vaccination drive at fixed sites

October 15–16: house-to-house coverage for missed children

October 21: final review

Officials also addressed challenges in reaching remote and difficult terrain, emphasising collaboration with local organisations, including MHIP, YMA, YLA, MTP, school teachers, nursing institutions, BSF, and Assam Rifles for awareness and mobilisation.

The meeting featured a keynote from Lily Chhakchhuak, Mission Director of the National Health Mission, Mizoram, and a report presentation by Lalhlimpuii, Surveillance Medical Officer, NPSP-WHO, Aizawl Unit. Representatives from the Health & Family Welfare Department, WHO, UNICEF, Social Welfare, School Education, DIPR, and LADC also participated.