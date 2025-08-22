Mizoram prepares for Pulse Polio Drive in border districts this October
Mizoram prepares for October Pulse Polio immunisation targeting border districts. Health workers receive training and awareness campaigns to ensure full coverage
- Mizoram focuses on Lunglei, Siaha, Champhai, Lawngtlai for targeted vaccination
- Training sessions held for vaccinators and supervisors to ensure readiness
- House-to-house visits planned post main vaccination drive for full coverage
Mizoram will conduct a Pulse Polio Sub-National Immunization Day on October 14, targeting children under five in four border districts—Lunglei, Siaha, Champhai, and Lawngtlai. The decision was finalised at a State Task Force on Immunization (STFI) meeting held at the SAD Conference Hall, MINECO.
Though India was declared polio-free in 2014, officials stressed that the threat of re-emergence remains due to movement across international borders with countries where polio cases still occur. The upcoming campaign is designed to strengthen protection in vulnerable areas.
The vaccination plan includes several stages of preparation:
- August 19: online training for DIOs, MOs, and data operators completed
- September 5: deadline for district-level micro-plans
- Mid-September: training for vaccinators and supervisors
- Third week of September: review meeting and assessment
- October 14: mass vaccination drive at fixed sites
- October 15–16: house-to-house coverage for missed children
- October 21: final review
Officials also addressed challenges in reaching remote and difficult terrain, emphasising collaboration with local organisations, including MHIP, YMA, YLA, MTP, school teachers, nursing institutions, BSF, and Assam Rifles for awareness and mobilisation.
The meeting featured a keynote from Lily Chhakchhuak, Mission Director of the National Health Mission, Mizoram, and a report presentation by Lalhlimpuii, Surveillance Medical Officer, NPSP-WHO, Aizawl Unit. Representatives from the Health & Family Welfare Department, WHO, UNICEF, Social Welfare, School Education, DIPR, and LADC also participated.
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