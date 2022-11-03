Droupadi Murmu, the president of India will arrive in Mizoram today, November 3 for a two-day visit.

The president is scheduled to attend the convocation of Mizoram University (MZU) and also to address the Mizoram state Special Assembly on November 4.

President Droupadi Murmu is also scheduled to visit Gangtok on 4th November for her two-day visit to Sikkim.

Notably, this will be the first visit of the President of India to the Himalayan state after assuming office in July 2022.

During her stay in Sikkim, the President is said to inaugurate the Atal Setu on National Highway 10.

Further, the President will also lay the foundation stone National Institute of Technology and a district hospital.

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu flagged off Agartala-Khongsang Janshatabdi Express and Agartala-Kolkata Express from Agartala Railway station on October 13.