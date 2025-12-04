Mizoram prisons struggle with severe overcrowding, inmate numbers exceed capacity by 572

Mizoram’s prison infrastructure is under mounting strain as the total inmate population has surpassed the sanctioned capacity by 572, according to the latest figures released by the State Prison Department.



As of December 4, the state’s 10 correctional institutions collectively house 1,766 inmates, despite having an overall approved capacity of 1,496. Officials noted that among those incarcerated, 56 individuals are serving life sentences.



The situation is most critical at the Central Jail in Aizawl, the largest correctional facility in the state. Designed to hold 480 inmates, the prison currently accommodates 878 individuals—exceeding its limit by 398.



The Central Women’s Jail is also operating beyond capacity. While the facility can house up to 96 inmates, it is presently sheltering 135 women, marking an excess of 37.



Prison authorities have raised concerns over the escalating inmate numbers, attributing the issue to limited infrastructure and increasing detention rates. Officials emphasized the urgent need for expanding correctional facilities and adopting more efficient prison management mechanisms to address the crisis.