Mizoram procured over 2 lakh quintals of ginger this year: Minister

The Mizoram government has procured more than 2 lakh quintals of ginger from local farmers this year under its flagship Bana Kaih, or Handholding, scheme, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister PC Vanlalruata told the state Assembly on August 25.

Replying in writing to a question during the ongoing monsoon session, Vanlalruata said 2,00,481.55 quintals of ginger had been purchased from farmers as of August 18.

The government has released Rs 51.13 crore towards support prices for ginger procured this year, taking the total amount released under the scheme for ginger purchases in 2025 and 2026 to Rs 192.63 crore.

Of the total, Rs 141.50 crore was paid for procurement in 2025, while the remaining Rs 51.13 crore was released for purchases made this year.

Vanlalruata said there were no pending support-price payments from the government. The full amount has been released and deposited into the DAMC account, from where payments are being transferred to the bank accounts of the farmers concerned.

The procurement programme is part of the Zoram People’s Movement-led government’s poll promise to purchase five key crops from farmers at minimum support prices. The crops covered under Bana Kaih are ginger, turmeric, chilli, broomsticks and paddy.

Launched in September 2024, the scheme aims to provide farmers with assured prices for their produce while strengthening livelihoods and supporting the state’s agricultural economy.

Ginger holds particular importance for Mizoram. The state was recognised by NITI Aayog as the “Ginger Capital of India” in 2025.

For the 2026-27 financial year, the government has allocated Rs 350 crore for Bana Kaih, including Rs 150 crore specifically for procurement of the five identified crops.