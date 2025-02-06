Mizoram's Minister of State for Labour, Employment, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (LESDE) and Sports & Youth Services, Lalnghinglova Hmar urged investors to explore business opportunities in Mizoram, highlighting the state’s economic potential at the North East Investors Summit in Chennai.

The event, organised by the Ministry of Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER), took place on February 5.

Addressing the gathering alongside DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Hmar underlined Mizoram’s strong growth trajectory, particularly in agriculture and allied sectors. He emphasised the state government’s commitment to purchasing key produce such as ginger, chilli, turmeric, and broom grass from farmers, ensuring market stability and encouraging investment.

He also pointed out that Mizoram’s Thîngpui and Thînglaidum ginger varieties, along with Mizo chilli, have been awarded Geographical Indication (GI) tags, making them attractive for commercial expansion. Investors were invited to explore opportunities in processing and marketing these high-value products.

Highlighting the state’s rich bamboo resources, Hmar encouraged collaboration in setting up advanced processing units. Scindia echoed this sentiment, stressing the Northeast’s immense potential in the bamboo industry and urging investors to study the region for viable business ventures.

The discussion also extended to the sports sector, with Hmar noting the Northeast’s reputation as a talent hub. As India prepares to bid for the 2036 Olympics, he called for investments in sports infrastructure and training facilities to further develop the region’s athletic potential.

Further, he highlighted the high employability of Mizo youth in the hospitality sector, urging investors to tap into this skilled workforce and consider Mizoram as a prime location for industry expansion.

Scindia reaffirmed the central government’s commitment to boosting the Northeast’s economy through policy support and incentives. He encouraged Tamil Nadu-based investors to explore opportunities in the region, underscoring its untapped market potential.

The summit brought together representatives from various Northeastern states, showcasing their respective investment landscapes. Mizoram’s Special Secretary of Agriculture & Horticulture, Pi Ramdinliani, presented the state’s agricultural prospects, alongside Pi Maria CT Zuali, Director of Commerce & Industries. The event also featured insights from DoNER Ministry officials and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI).